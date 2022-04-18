Phitsanulok man shows how he cut electricity bill from Bt4,000 to Bt44

He revealed that he turns on three 12,000 BTU air conditioners in the house both day and night to combat the sweltering temperatures of the hot season.

For most people, using their air conditioners accounts for the majority of their household electricity bill.

Before he installed solar panels, Hasthanon was no different, running up bills of 4,000-5,000 baht per month to keep his house cool.

However, that figure has plunged to just 44 baht since he invested in solar power technology.