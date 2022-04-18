Wed, April 27, 2022

Phitsanulok man shows how he cut electricity bill from Bt4,000 to Bt44

A Phitsanulok man has described how he reduced his electricity bill to only 44 baht per month, in a Facebook post that electrified social media.

Hasthanon Lakluang posted pictures of his house covered with solar panels on his Facebook on Saturday.

He revealed that he turns on three 12,000 BTU air conditioners in the house both day and night to combat the sweltering temperatures of the hot season.

For most people, using their air conditioners accounts for the majority of their household electricity bill.

Before he installed solar panels, Hasthanon was no different, running up bills of 4,000-5,000 baht per month to keep his house cool.

However, that figure has plunged to just 44 baht since he invested in solar power technology.

Hasthanon said it took only three days to install the panels while the cost was around 300,000 baht.

He said the installation would soon pay for itself as he was now saving up to 5,000 baht per month in electricity payments.

Hasthanon may have got inspiration from the nearby Phitsanulok-EA Solar PV Park, one of Thailand’s largest solar farms with panels spread across 1,850 rai or 296 hectares.

 

