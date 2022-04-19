Thailand on high alert for new virus wave as Songkran trippers return

“After the holiday, new cluster cases could emerge as people who travelled back to their hometowns return to work and interact with others,” said the department’s Epidemiology Bureau chief Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon on Monday.

“The DDC will monitor the situation closely and evaluate periodically over the next 2-4 weeks,” he said.

Jakrat added that the current rates of infection, hospitalisation and daily deaths from Covid-19 are still within the department’s estimate. Pneumonia patients now number around 2,000 with about 900 needing respirators, which is lower than the numbers during the Delta outbreak last year.

“To keep the hospitalisation and mortality rate low we need to prevent the virus from spreading to people in vulnerable groups – namely the elderly and those with underlying health problems – by following three measures,” said Jakrat.