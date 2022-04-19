Japanese woman ‘sorry’ after maskless Skytrain stunts go viral

Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) complained the clip had gone viral on social media and caused concern among passengers. The clip had more than 764,000 views as of press time.

BTSC added that the guard had warned the tourist immediately that her behaviour breached Covid-19 containment measures.

The clip in which she apologises had received fewer than 6,000 views on Tuesday.

"After the incident, the company instructed guards at all stations to keep a close watch on passengers to prevent any repeat," BTSC said, adding that travellers should inform guards if they spotted infringements of Covid rules.

It also warned that those caught violating Covid-19 prevention measures face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.