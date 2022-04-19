Japanese woman ‘sorry’ after maskless Skytrain stunts go viral

In the clip posted by TikTok user shizu0405fc3, the woman rips off her mask before dancing provocatively and asking “Why are you still wearing a mask, so crazy, everywhere outside is very hot!”
The clip had earned more than 788,000 views as of press time on Tuesday. A previous clip posted by the same user during the Songkran festival shows her maskless in a Skytrain station firing a water gun at passers-by and a BTS guard who tries to stop her.
Skytrain operator Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) complained the clip had gone viral on social media and caused concern among passengers. The clip had more than 764,000 views as of press time.
BTSC added that the guard had warned the tourist immediately that her behaviour breached Covid-19 containment measures.
The clip in which she apologises had received fewer than 6,000 views on Tuesday.
"After the incident, the company instructed guards at all stations to keep a close watch on passengers to prevent any repeat," BTSC said, adding that travellers should inform guards if they spotted infringements of Covid rules.
It also warned that those caught violating Covid-19 prevention measures face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.
Published : April 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
