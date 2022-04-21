BMTA seeks private concessionaire to run its EV bus fleet

BMTA chief executive Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul said on Thursday that as part of its rehabilitation plan, the agency would get a private company to procure 400 EV buses, as well as drivers and fare collectors, to serve passengers in line with the schedules set by all the eight bus terminals of the BMTA.

The budget for this plan comes from the BMTA’s revenue set aside for maintenance and petrol cost, as well as the state subsidy for public service obligation, according to the CEO.

He dismissed an allegation by the BMTA’s labour union that the executive board was spending too much on hiring a private company to operate the EV fleet — an average of over THB6,000 per bus per day.