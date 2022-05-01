Motorists rush to fill up tanks ahead of diesel price hike

The government on Saturday scrapped its policy of capping the price of diesel at 30 baht per litre. Sunday’s 2-baht rise was approved by the Fuel Fund Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the new price cap for diesel has been set at 35 baht per litre.

The committee will raise the price gradually by one baht each time over the coming months until it reaches the new ceiling.

The Energy Ministry said the Oil Fuel Fund spent about 50 billion baht to keep the price of diesel capped at 30 baht per litre. The government decided in April to scrap that ceiling to reduce pressure on the Oil Fuel Fund.