Wed, May 11, 2022

in-focus

Prayut marks Labour Day by hailing ‘govt progress’

Thanking Thailand’s workforce for its contribution to the country’s economy, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s Labour Day promise was also to protect them from disruptive technology.

“The government is helping build the technological skills of the Thai labour force so they meet international demands,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted the premier as saying. “Boosting the skills of Thai labourers will further expand their employment potential.”

Prayut was also quoted as saying that measures have been launched to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on labourers.

He added that the government has helped enhance workers’ quality of life by paying attention to the enforcement of law, aid for the unemployed and management of migrant workers.

Prayut marks Labour Day by hailing ‘govt progress’

“The authorities have also helped entrepreneurs along with stimulating the economy and creating trade and investment opportunities to ensure the business sector will recover from the Covid-19 crisis without leaving anyone behind,” Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying.

He also said that Prayut wished members of the labour sector a happy and healthy future, as well as success in what they do as that is key to a sustainable future.

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

Published : May 11, 2022

Lazada ad may violate Consumer Protection Act: PMO minister

Published : May 11, 2022

Prawit upbeat Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report

Published : May 11, 2022

Published : May 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Medeze enjoys 25% growth, claims BIOlongevity leadership in Thailand, Asean

Published : May 11, 2022

Dream Bangkok and Thai capital's next governor

Published : May 11, 2022

What is on board China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4?

Published : May 11, 2022

Adequate supplies of Molnupiravir see sharp drop in Covid treatment costs

Published : May 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.