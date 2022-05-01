Prayut marks Labour Day by hailing ‘govt progress’

Prayut was also quoted as saying that measures have been launched to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on labourers.

He added that the government has helped enhance workers’ quality of life by paying attention to the enforcement of law, aid for the unemployed and management of migrant workers.

“The authorities have also helped entrepreneurs along with stimulating the economy and creating trade and investment opportunities to ensure the business sector will recover from the Covid-19 crisis without leaving anyone behind,” Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying.