Prayut marks Labour Day by hailing ‘govt progress’

“The government is helping build the technological skills of the Thai labour force so they meet international demands,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted the premier as saying. “Boosting the skills of Thai labourers will further expand their employment potential.”
Prayut was also quoted as saying that measures have been launched to contain the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate the impact of the pandemic on labourers.
He added that the government has helped enhance workers’ quality of life by paying attention to the enforcement of law, aid for the unemployed and management of migrant workers.
“The authorities have also helped entrepreneurs along with stimulating the economy and creating trade and investment opportunities to ensure the business sector will recover from the Covid-19 crisis without leaving anyone behind,” Thanakorn quoted Prayut as saying.
He also said that Prayut wished members of the labour sector a happy and healthy future, as well as success in what they do as that is key to a sustainable future.
Published : May 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
