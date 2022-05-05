Three ministries instructed to prepare for Covid transition to endemic

“The Deputy PM said the number of new Covid-19 infections has kept decreasing in the two weeks after Songkran, which indicates that Thailand is preparing to declare Covid-19 endemic,” she said.

Anutin wants the three ministries and related agencies to set up steps and measures to facilitate the transition, as well as prepare public services suitable to the situation when Covid-19 is declared endemic.

“Downgrading Covid-19 to endemic status must be carried out along with providing health-related knowledge to the people so that they can protect themselves and live with the disease safely,” said Anutin.

Trisulee added that several provinces that are ready for the transition have launched an “endemic sandbox” programme, in which some Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted at venues and for services such as public parks and public transport, provided the provinces have implemented suitable preventive measures, along with having low infection rates and a majority of the population vaccinated. This programme aims to make the transition as smooth as possible with the least impact on people’s daily life.

On Thursday Thailand recorded 9,790 Covid cases and 54 deaths, while 17,109 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospital.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1 this year are 2,077,179.