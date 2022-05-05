Prinn gets bail in alleged sexual misconduct case involving minor

Prinn went straight to meet the team of investigators in charge of the case without speaking to reporters.

After he was released on bail, Prinn left the police station without talking to the media.

Earlier, Prinn faced charges in three other cases at Lumpini Police Station. The court granted him bail but slapped a travel ban on him.

Prinn has also been charged in Chiang Mai and has been released on bail.

The number of cases against him was still confusing. On April 28, Pol Maj-General Trairong Phiewphan, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said 15 women have filed complaints against him but some of the cases could not be pursued as their statute of limitations had expired.

Investigators at Lumpini Police Station said they were gathering evidence to summon Prinn to face charges.

On Thursday morning, Trairong came to Huai Khwang Police Station to interrogate Prinn.

Trairong said the suspect has the right to file complaints against the accusers and police will gather evidence of both sides and send investigation reports to public prosecutors to decide on whether to arraign them in court.

He said police have so far not received any evidence that would indicate the cases were an attempt to discredit the Democrat Party as some Democrats reportedly claimed.

The deputy Metropolitan Police chief said the five cases being investigated by the Lumpini Police Station cannot be clubbed together into one case because the alleged incidents happened in different places and at different times.