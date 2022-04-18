Police ‘make progress’ on cases of alleged sex abuse by Prinn

These were a rape complaint made by Hathairat Thanakitamnuay, 30, wife of anti-government figure Thanat "Luk Nut" Thanakitamnuay, and a sexual harassment allegation made by another 18-year-old student.

In the Phetchaburi case, Lumpini police questioned the accuser and sent the case back to Phetchaburi.

Trairong admitted the investigation was challenging as many of the alleged crimes occurred some time ago so evidence might be lost. The Chiang Mai case, for example, stems from an alleged incident early last year.

Regarding the accusation that Prinn used a police colonel to try to bribe one of the alleged victims to drop the case, Trairong said if evidence was found for this, police would ask the court to revoke his bail.

Prinn was granted bail release on a 700,000-baht cash surety on Sunday, on condition he does not leave the country or seek to meddle with evidence or his accusers.

Trairong said police were preparing to receive complaints of sexual abuse against Prinn by another five or six women on Monday.

He declined to comment on the large number of accusations at the same time, or whether the cases had any relation to politics, only saying that police would proceed according to the evidence and be fair to all sides.