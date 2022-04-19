Suchatvee’s bid for Bangkok governorship ‘hit by Prinn sex cases’

Suchatvee’s popularity in polls has remained high despite the allegations engulfing his party’s former deputy leader.

However, according to Komchadluek’s analysis, political conditions do not favour a shock result like the one that saw Sukhumbhand Paribatra beat Pongsapat Pongcharoen in the 2013 governor election.

Instead, the candidates this year fall into two different camps.

Chadchart Sittipunt, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Sita Diwari will be chosen by pro-democracy supporters, Komchadluek forecast.

However, Suchatvee has to compete against Aswin Kwanmuang, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, and Rosana Tositrakul. Moreover, the Democrat Party does not have any Bangkok MPs.

The Democrat Party polled just 474,000 votes in Bangkok at the 2019 election, compared to 804,000 for Move Forward’s predecessor Future Forward, 791,000 for Palang Pracharath, and 604,000 for Pheu Thai.

However, the Democrats are hoping that Palang Pracharath voters will choose Suchatvee as Prayut Chan-o-cha’s low popularity will affect the ruling party.

Komchadluek said it would be hard for Suchatvee to win against Chadchart but party executives will set their hopes on the council election.

Both the Bangkok governor and council elections will be held on May 22.