Suchatvee’s bid for Bangkok governorship ‘hit by Prinn sex cases’

The Nation’s Thai-language sister outlet said the Democrats could limit the damage to their candidate by clarifying their position on Prinn, who faces one rape and two sexual harassment charges so far. The party has sought to distance itself from the legal controversy by saying Prinn’s cases were a matter for the police.
Komchadluek was responding to a Super Poll survey released on Sunday indicating Prinn’s actions had not significantly influenced voters’ opinion of Suchatvee.
However, the poll of 1,548 Bangkok voters saw Sakoltee Phattiyakul (independent) rise to third after his popularity rating climbed from 5.7 to 10.1 per cent.
Aswin Kwanmuang (independent) remains the frontrunner after his popularity rose from 7.1 to 9.8 per cent while Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn rose from 2.5 to 5.5 per cent.
Suchatvee said he was shocked by developments surrounding Prinn but wasn’t worried they would affect his popularity as voters would be able to separate personal from party matters.
Suchatvee’s popularity in polls has remained high despite the allegations engulfing his party’s former deputy leader.
However, according to Komchadluek’s analysis, political conditions do not favour a shock result like the one that saw Sukhumbhand Paribatra beat Pongsapat Pongcharoen in the 2013 governor election.
Instead, the candidates this year fall into two different camps.
Chadchart Sittipunt, Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn and Sita Diwari will be chosen by pro-democracy supporters, Komchadluek forecast.
However, Suchatvee has to compete against Aswin Kwanmuang, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, and Rosana Tositrakul. Moreover, the Democrat Party does not have any Bangkok MPs.
The Democrat Party polled just 474,000 votes in Bangkok at the 2019 election, compared to 804,000 for Move Forward’s predecessor Future Forward, 791,000 for Palang Pracharath, and 604,000 for Pheu Thai.
However, the Democrats are hoping that Palang Pracharath voters will choose Suchatvee as Prayut Chan-o-cha’s low popularity will affect the ruling party.
Komchadluek said it would be hard for Suchatvee to win against Chadchart but party executives will set their hopes on the council election.
Both the Bangkok governor and council elections will be held on May 22.
Published : April 19, 2022
By : THE NATION
