Democrat deputy leader quits over party’s handling of Prinn sex cases

Kanok stopped short of naming Prinn but his message clearly indicated he was referring to his fellow former Democrat deputy leader.

Kanon signalled his dissatisfaction with Democrat leader Jurin Laksasnawisit’s actions after Prinn was hit with multiple charges of sexual misconduct and rape.

Prinn quit the party earlier this month after being accused of sexual harassment.

Lawyer Sittha Biabungkerd, who is representing Prinn’s accusers, says 14 women have so far filed police complaints against the former Democrat high-flyer.