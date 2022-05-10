Wed, May 25, 2022

Cabinet approves power bill relief for households, small firms

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a THB1.724 billion subsidy budget for power bills of households and small enterprises for four months.

Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the subsidies would be granted from May to August to houses and small private enterprises that do not use more than 300 units of electricity each month.

Government agencies and state firms will be ineligible for the subsidy, the spokesman added.

He said the money will be used to reduce the power bills by reducing the FT (cost floating time) tariff to 0.2338 baht per unit of power.

The rate of subsidy is in line with Cabinet resolutions passed on March 29 and April 19 this year, the spokesman added.

The Cabinet resolution is aimed at helping households and small enterprises survive the present economic woes, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the spokesman added.

