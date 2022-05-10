Cabinet approves power bill relief for households, small firms

Government agencies and state firms will be ineligible for the subsidy, the spokesman added.

He said the money will be used to reduce the power bills by reducing the FT (cost floating time) tariff to 0.2338 baht per unit of power.

The rate of subsidy is in line with Cabinet resolutions passed on March 29 and April 19 this year, the spokesman added.

The Cabinet resolution is aimed at helping households and small enterprises survive the present economic woes, triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the spokesman added.