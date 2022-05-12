GPO’s cannabis oil solutions added to national list of medicines

Pharmacist Dr Nanthakan Suwanpidokkul, a drug specialist at the GPO, said the three solutions of GPO's cannabis oil have been added to the list of herbs in the NLEM, meaning government hospitals can prescribe the oil for patients in need.
The first solution has a higher rate of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol psychoactive constituent of cannabis, while the second solution has a higher rate of CBD, or cannabidiol, which is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis. The third solution has equal THC and CBD compounds, Nanthakan said.
She said doctors can prescribe the cannabis oil solutions of the GPO for patients who suffer dizziness after they receive chemotherapy or for final-stage patients, who are unable to sleep or eat. The solutions can also ease pain of final-stage patients.
Now that the GPO cannabis oil solutions are listed in the NLEM, the government will pay for their cost when patients are prescribed the oil by doctors in 893 state hospitals nationwide, she said.
She advised patients to meet doctors instead of buying cannabis oil on their own because doctors have special training to decide which solution is best for particular patients.
The use of cannabis oil by the GPO will also help the government save on the import cost of chemical drugs offering similar effects. Patients can also save the money they spend in buying the chemical drugs on their own, she added.
Published : May 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
