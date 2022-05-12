GPO’s cannabis oil solutions added to national list of medicines

The first solution has a higher rate of THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol psychoactive constituent of cannabis, while the second solution has a higher rate of CBD, or cannabidiol, which is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis. The third solution has equal THC and CBD compounds, Nanthakan said.

She said doctors can prescribe the cannabis oil solutions of the GPO for patients who suffer dizziness after they receive chemotherapy or for final-stage patients, who are unable to sleep or eat. The solutions can also ease pain of final-stage patients.

Now that the GPO cannabis oil solutions are listed in the NLEM, the government will pay for their cost when patients are prescribed the oil by doctors in 893 state hospitals nationwide, she said.