Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Resurrected candidate Kraidej kicks off last-ditch bid in Bangkok

The Bangkok gubernatorial line-up now has a brand-new candidate, who was only given permission to start campaigning on Friday – just two days before the capital starts voting.

Kraidej Bunnag had been disqualified by the Election Commission for allegedly owning shares in a publication called “Highlight Buntherng”.

Election candidates are prohibited by law from owning a media company.

Kraidej’s disqualification orders came on April 11, just days after the registration of candidates was completed. However, the Central Administration Court issued an injunction on Wednesday, ordering the authorities to let him join the 30 other candidates contesting for the governor’s seat.

Kraidej, candidate No 19 from the Plung Sungkom Mai Party, said on Friday that though he only has two days for campaigning, he will do his best.

“I will continue trying hard because I wish to work for the people,” he told Nation TV, adding that he hopes Bangkok voters will be “kind” to him.

He said that the initial disqualification substantially reduced his campaigning period, “but I have to respect the law”.

As part of his campaign on Friday, he met with a group of Muslim voters at the Islamic Centre of Thailand.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 20, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.