Resurrected candidate Kraidej kicks off last-ditch bid in Bangkok

Kraidej Bunnag had been disqualified by the Election Commission for allegedly owning shares in a publication called “Highlight Buntherng”.

Election candidates are prohibited by law from owning a media company.

Kraidej’s disqualification orders came on April 11, just days after the registration of candidates was completed. However, the Central Administration Court issued an injunction on Wednesday, ordering the authorities to let him join the 30 other candidates contesting for the governor’s seat.

Kraidej, candidate No 19 from the Plung Sungkom Mai Party, said on Friday that though he only has two days for campaigning, he will do his best.