Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

The to-be governor promised he would solve problems at the park, such as setting up bathrooms, installing emergency rescue equipment and improving its flood protection system and parking areas.

He pointed out that investment to tackle these issues is not that high but provides a lot of benefits.

“A joggers club at the park has already come up with bathroom designs, so we have to check what can we do for them,” Chadchart said.

He said Vachirabenjatas Park would be opened at 4am to reduce congestion, adding that areas where children can hold activities will be opened every weekend.

“If the government and private sector cooperates, Bangkok will move forward,” he pointed out.