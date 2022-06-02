Sun, June 26, 2022

Motorists can use 3 expressways for free tomorrow to mark Her Majesty’s birthday

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) will allow motorists to use three expressways for free on Friday to mark the celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday.

Exat announced that motorists can enter 19 gates of the Chalerm Mahanakhon or first-stage expressway, 31 gates of the Srirat or second-stage expressway, and 10 gates of Udorn Ratthaya or Bang Pa-in-Pakkret expressway free of charge on Friday, June 3.

The announcement said since Friday is a national holiday, free access is being given to motorists to facilitate travel on a holiday and help them save costs in line with government and Transport Ministry policies.

Exat also said motorists can call its Call Centre via 1543 to check traffic conditions on expressways or seek emergency help around the clock.

