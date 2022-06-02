PM pleased with demand as lottery tickets go on sale via Paotang app

Going by this pace, some 5.27 million digital tickets would be sold out in about five to seven days, he said, adding that the app would help lottery vendors sell their tickets much faster than selling on the street.

“This shows that the selling of lottery tickets via Paotang app has received warm support from buyers,” the spokesman added.

The Paotang app was initially used to distribute cash by the government under several subsidy schemes, including the Khon La Krueng co-payment programme.

Unlike the Kong Salak Plus and Blue Dragon platforms, the Paotang app does not show scanned tickets. Buyers can key in the digits they want by keying all six digits or digits in any of the six positions. The app will show available numbers and will state from which vendors the tickets are available.

Buyers are required to have a Krung Thai Bank account and state the account number on the app for the winning money to be deposited. In case, a buyer wins the first prize, he or she must show proof of purchase via the app to the GLO head office to claim the prize money.

Vendors must apply to sell the digital version and their ticket numbers will automatically be uploaded by the GLO to the app system.

Currently, 10258 vendors are selling 5,279,500 online tickets via the system.

Government Lottery Office (GLO) Noon Sansanakom said the Paotan app system ran the online sale smoothly after the sale opened at 6m.

At 11am, five hours after the sale started, 110,000 people had bought almost 500,000 tickets, or about four to five tickets per buyer.

Noon said the tickets that sold the fastest were those having the same number as the six digits on the face of the ticket. He said tickets with repeated six digits have sold out.

“The GLO monitored the reactions of netizens in the morning and found that they were happy about purchasing digital lottery tickets because it is convenient for them to buy, and every ticket sells for THB80,” Noon said.

He added that the GLO also provides 362 retail points in Bangkok and other provinces around the country that will sell lottery tickets priced at THB80 to meet the needs of customers who find it inconvenient to buy them online.

The GLO director said the selling of digital tickets via Paotang app will continue from 6am to 11pm every day. About 5.27 million tickets will be available via the app for each draw. On the draw days -- the first and 16th of a month -- tickets will be sold until 2pm.

The GLO will later assess the sale and decide whether to increase the number of digital tickets to be sold via Paotang app.