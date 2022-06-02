PM seeks speedy development of Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway to expedite exports

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday that Prayut ordered related organisations to speed up the development of the railway logistics system.
He emphasised that the Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway station area is a Northeastern strategic point for exports, so it should be advanced, efficient and respond to demands, especially for exporting popular Thai agricultural products.
From January to April 2022, Thai exports ballooned by 13.7 per cent, or US$97.12 billion (THB3.33 trillion), with top exports comprising agricultural products, agro-industrial items and industrial goods.
Monthong durian, latex pillows, silk, malt rice, asphalt, plastic pellets and Thai food are some of the items in demand in China.
With the Laos-China high-speed railway in operation, Thailand has the opportunity to develop a linking, efficient railway system to facilitate increased exports to China.
Thanakorn said Prayut is monitoring and supporting moves that promote Thai products on the world market while improving logistical capabilities to help the country become a centre of transportation in the Greater Mekong Subregion.
The prime minister thanked every sector for solving problems as they arise. He also asked related organisations to work together and strictly follow trade policies and an efficient logistics strategy to achieve concrete results.
Published : June 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
