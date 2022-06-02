PM seeks speedy development of Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway to expedite exports

He emphasised that the Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway station area is a Northeastern strategic point for exports, so it should be advanced, efficient and respond to demands, especially for exporting popular Thai agricultural products.

From January to April 2022, Thai exports ballooned by 13.7 per cent, or US$97.12 billion (THB3.33 trillion), with top exports comprising agricultural products, agro-industrial items and industrial goods.

Monthong durian, latex pillows, silk, malt rice, asphalt, plastic pellets and Thai food are some of the items in demand in China.

With the Laos-China high-speed railway in operation, Thailand has the opportunity to develop a linking, efficient railway system to facilitate increased exports to China.