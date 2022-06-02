Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

PM seeks speedy development of Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway to expedite exports

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called for expeditious development of the Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway to form a link to the Laos-China high-speed rail in a move to facilitate all-important exports.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday that Prayut ordered related organisations to speed up the development of the railway logistics system.

He emphasised that the Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway station area is a Northeastern strategic point for exports, so it should be advanced, efficient and respond to demands, especially for exporting popular Thai agricultural products.

From January to April 2022, Thai exports ballooned by 13.7 per cent, or US$97.12 billion (THB3.33 trillion), with top exports comprising agricultural products, agro-industrial items and industrial goods.

Monthong durian, latex pillows, silk, malt rice, asphalt, plastic pellets and Thai food are some of the items in demand in China.

With the Laos-China high-speed railway in operation, Thailand has the opportunity to develop a linking, efficient railway system to facilitate increased exports to China.

Thanakorn said Prayut is monitoring and supporting moves that promote Thai products on the world market while improving logistical capabilities to help the country become a centre of transportation in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The prime minister thanked every sector for solving problems as they arise. He also asked related organisations to work together and strictly follow trade policies and an efficient logistics strategy to achieve concrete results.

 

PM seeks speedy development of Udon Thani-Nong Khai railway to expedite exports

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Trump celebrates Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.