PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Defending his government’s Budget Bill for fiscal 2023, General Prayut, who doubles as the defence minister, said the country’s defence budget has been “reduced a lot” over the past two years.

“Please understand that time is needed to prepare for [procurement of military weapons]. Thailand gets help from no one — we have to rely on ourselves. We have a domestic defence industry, but there are things that we need to buy,” Prayut said.

In response to criticism from opposition MPs, the PM said the Ministry of Defence was spending the limited budget carefully to ensure the country was ready for any form of security threats.