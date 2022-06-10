Top Thai hotel brand Central Pattana eyes changing travel ecosystem

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he believes Central Pattana will become a key force to drive the Thai economy, boosting the tourism industry as well as creating jobs and income opportunities in local communities.

“This is in line with government and the ministry’s policies to push for the country’s recovery via tourism,” he said.

He added that the ministry is eyeing new products to revitalise domestic tourism, targeting high-growth groups such as travellers on staycation, workation and digital nomads.

He added recovery of the tourism industry relies on cooperation from the private sector as Thailand has been suffering from the Covid-19 crisis for a long time.

“Central Pattana’s plans to expand its hotel business and its mixed-use development projects will support the ministry’s efforts as well as drive the country and the economy,” he added.