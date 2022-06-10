Top Thai hotel brand Central Pattana eyes changing travel ecosystem

Central Pattana said on Thursday that it wants its hotels to not just cater to tourists, but also to people travelling for other purposes. This will also help foster the potential of different cities across the country.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said he believes Central Pattana will become a key force to drive the Thai economy, boosting the tourism industry as well as creating jobs and income opportunities in local communities.
“This is in line with government and the ministry’s policies to push for the country’s recovery via tourism,” he said.
He added that the ministry is eyeing new products to revitalise domestic tourism, targeting high-growth groups such as travellers on staycation, workation and digital nomads.
He added recovery of the tourism industry relies on cooperation from the private sector as Thailand has been suffering from the Covid-19 crisis for a long time.
“Central Pattana’s plans to expand its hotel business and its mixed-use development projects will support the ministry’s efforts as well as drive the country and the economy,” he added.
Wallaya Chirathivat, Central Pattana’s president and CEO, said the company will continue implementing its 10-billion-baht five-year plan of setting up 37 hotels in 27 provinces.
She said this plan will help boost the local economy and create as many as 3,900 jobs.
"We are looking to create and implement a high standard for our hotels to become the No 1 choice for domestic travel and pioneer a new travel ecosystem,” she said.
She said Central Pattana will implement three strategies:
Complete Travel Ecosystem
The company believes hotels should not just cater to tourists but also to people travelling for other purposes. This shift in focus will help target both Thai and foreign travellers.
Creating New Standard of Travel Lifestyle
Central Pattana’s hotel brands will cover all market segments and work in synergy with other businesses under Central Pattana and Central Group.
Co-Creating with Communities
The company wants to join forces with communities and promote their identities, which can help generate revenue for local businesses.
“Every province has the potential to support travel for different purposes, so we believe the expansion of the hotel project, including the extension of Central Pattana’s mixed-use project, will have a positive impact on travel,” she said.
“This gives Thais more destinations to go to and foreigners will have more alternatives for accommodation.”
Phoom Chirathivat, chief of Central Pattana’s hotel properties, said the company’s three hotel brands will each focus on tapping into specific segments and locations. Its three brands are the upscale Centara, midscale Centara One and premium budget Go! Hotel.
He added that locations in the pipeline include Korat, Ubon Ratchathani, Ayutthaya, Rayong, Sri Racha, Chonburi and Chiang Rai.
“The first project is Centara Korat, to be launched in September this year,” he said.
He added that the project’s target includes Korat people, travellers from other provinces, including those travelling to Korat for MICE, and business people who need to travel to Buri Ram, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen.
Published : June 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
