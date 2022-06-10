10-wheeler runs over 53-year-old bicyclist in Korat

The driver Pradit Thiangtham, 41, told officers from Pho Klang Police Station that because the road was being constructed, he had to take the parallel path.

He claimed he was driving slowly, but did not see the bike. It was only after his truck trampled the bike did he realise there was someone there and jumped out to find the biker killed.

Reports failed to indicate what time of day the accident took place.

Police will gather evidence and contact the victim’s relatives to proceed with legal action.