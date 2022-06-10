Sun, June 26, 2022

10-wheeler runs over 53-year-old bicyclist in Korat

A 53-year-old Prachuap Khiri Khan native who has been on a bicycle tour around the country was run over and killed by a 10-wheeler on Thursday in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).

Niranta Pramthong, who had ridden his bike to several countries before, was found dead near his bike, with the truck parked on the parallel road. The truck’s rear tyre had sustained a scratch.

The driver Pradit Thiangtham, 41, told officers from Pho Klang Police Station that because the road was being constructed, he had to take the parallel path.

He claimed he was driving slowly, but did not see the bike. It was only after his truck trampled the bike did he realise there was someone there and jumped out to find the biker killed.

Reports failed to indicate what time of day the accident took place.

Police will gather evidence and contact the victim’s relatives to proceed with legal action.

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

