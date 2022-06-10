Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Thailand boosts export trade with ‘soaring success’ of Malaysia expo

Thailand’s largest-ever trade fair in Malaysia has been a soaring success, with revenue six times higher than targeted, officials said on Friday.

The “Think Thailand Festival”, held by the International Trade Promotion Department (DITP) and Royal Thai Embassy, saw more than 30 Thai businesses showcase products and services at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Petaling Jaya from May 26 to June 6. Malaysian visitors were also treated to food from top Thai restaurants, massage from the Thai Odyssey chain, and even Muay Thai activities

The festival aimed to strengthen economic ties between the two neighbours and boost recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

It saw over 50 Thai exporters take part in on-site and online business negotiations, reaching deals worth about 30 million ringgit (237 million baht), according to Kuala Lumpur Thai Trade Centre director Worawan Wanwil.

The DITP also joined with online retailer Shopee to open the “Topthai” store offering Thai products from 800 operators to Malay shoppers at a special price.

Meanwhile Thai halal products with the TIHAS label were on show to tap rising demand from Malay importers. Worawan said the festival generated 40 million ringgit or 300 million baht over 12 days, surpassing the goal of 6 million ringgit.

Malaysia is Thailand’s largest trade partner in Asean with total trade value of about 837 billion baht last year.

Published : June 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

