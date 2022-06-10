Thailand boosts export trade with ‘soaring success’ of Malaysia expo

The festival aimed to strengthen economic ties between the two neighbours and boost recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

It saw over 50 Thai exporters take part in on-site and online business negotiations, reaching deals worth about 30 million ringgit (237 million baht), according to Kuala Lumpur Thai Trade Centre director Worawan Wanwil.

The DITP also joined with online retailer Shopee to open the “Topthai” store offering Thai products from 800 operators to Malay shoppers at a special price.

Meanwhile Thai halal products with the TIHAS label were on show to tap rising demand from Malay importers. Worawan said the festival generated 40 million ringgit or 300 million baht over 12 days, surpassing the goal of 6 million ringgit.