Police raid unlicensed Bangkok bar, arrest 63 over drug abuse charges

When police arrived, the bar was rocking, with stage music and some 195 patrons still drinking and dancing.

Police found packets of drugs scattered on the floor, including 41 zip-lock bags of ketamine weighing 29 grams in total, 20 ecstasy pills and 12 zip-lock bags of “ice” or crystal methamphetamine weighing 13g in total.

Of the patrons, 26 men and 57 women tested positive and three zip-lock bags of ketamine were found on two of them.