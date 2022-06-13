Thai experts voice concerns about widespread use, dependence on weed

Separately, Sirichai Chaisirisophon, neurologist and researcher for medical cannabis in the US, said this herb can only relieve symptoms, not cure diseases.

He said consumers should be aware of the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in the cannabis they are consuming as it will not only affect their emotional state but may also give them diarrhoea and amnesia.

He also advised the government to launch a campaign against smoking marijuana because it will affect the smokers’ lungs more than tobacco.

CADS director Rasmon Kalayasiri said the number of cannabis users has been rising since the government legalised it for medical use and as a food additive.

However, she said, there are no laws preventing people from using cannabis for recreation. She also warned that the number of cannabis users and people affected by the drug has risen in countries like Canada and Uruguay, where recreational use of pot is allowed.

Rasmon said Thailand should raise public awareness on using cannabis properly and protect children from pot as they will be at risk of slow development and suicidal tendencies. She also said that the Thai medical industry should be ready to deal with cannabis dependence as well.