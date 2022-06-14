Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Fly with your pooch to Chiang Mai on Nok Air

People will be able to take their pets on holiday to Chiang Mai from August thanks to Nok Air’s new “Pet on Board” programme.

The low-budget airline will launch a special pet-friendly package on its Don Mueang-Chiang Mai flights priced at 12,999 baht. The package will cover two passengers and one pet, who will be allocated a seat onboard instead of being carried in a cage in the cargo area.

More details are yet to be revealed, but those interested can keep up with the updates by registering with the Nok Fan Club at: https://booking.nokair.com/en/profile/register

Fly with your pooch to Chiang Mai on Nok Air

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.