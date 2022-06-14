Fly with your pooch to Chiang Mai on Nok Air

The low-budget airline will launch a special pet-friendly package on its Don Mueang-Chiang Mai flights priced at 12,999 baht. The package will cover two passengers and one pet, who will be allocated a seat onboard instead of being carried in a cage in the cargo area.

More details are yet to be revealed, but those interested can keep up with the updates by registering with the Nok Fan Club at: https://booking.nokair.com/en/profile/register