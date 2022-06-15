Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Anutin himself will clarify cannabis legalisation: PM

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will clarify the legalisation on cannabis to relieve uncertainty among various sectors, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday.

He said Anutin was responsible for the legalisation while awaiting House of Representatives consideration of the Cannabis-Hemp Act.

Prayut did not reply to press questions about whether the government would launch a royal decree to tackle “loopholes” in the cannabis legalisation.

He said the committee promoting the legalisation is monitoring the situation closely.

Concern over the bill brewed after four consumers were admitted to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration-run hospitals with suspected overdose.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt explained on Tuesday that the first case was a 51-year-old man, who was rushed to Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital after he suffered chest pain while smoking marijuana. He died later from what doctors diagnosed as cardiac arrest and heart failure.

In the second case, a boy aged 16 and a half was diagnosed with ganja overdose and placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of Luangpor Thaweesak Chutintharo Uthit Hospital, he said.

Chadchart said the other two persons, aged 17 and 25, were admitted to Taksin Hospital after suffering rapid heartbeat and palpitations following a cannabis smoking session.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.