One dead from suspected ganja overdose, 3 others in Bangkok hospitals

Chadchart said that since marijuana was decriminalised on June 9, four users had been admitted to BMA-run hospitals with suspected overdose symptoms. That rate of hospitalisation was unheard of before legalisation, he added.

In the first case, a 51-year-old man was rushed to Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital after he suffered chest pain while smoking marijuana. He later died from what doctors diagnosed as cardiac arrest and heart failure.

According to Harvard Medical School, research indicates that the risk of heart attack in people with cardiovascular disease rises by several times in the hour after smoking cannabis.