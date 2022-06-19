Man robbed Bangkok gold shop to make up for crypto losses: Police

The robbery occurred at the Buan Lee gold shop on Chakkraphet Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

A man wearing a face mask entered the shop on Saturday before pulling a handgun from his backpack and waving it at staff and customers.

The shop’s owner, Kornrawik Wangcharoenrung, along with staff and some customers ran to the back room of the shop. The robber then grabbed the gold necklaces and fled. Two of the necklaces were later found on the pavement outside the shop.