Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Free flu jabs available for all at participating hospitals

Covid-19 patients who have not developed symptoms for 14 days can safely get their influenza jab, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) said on Friday.

It added that people can contact the 1422 Department of Disease Control hotline for more information.

The NHSO is urging the following groups to get their free influenza jabs at participating hospitals nationwide until August 31:

• Women who are more than four months into their pregnancy (they are eligible for a flu jab all year)

• Children aged between six months and two years.

• People with chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, kidney failure, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and diabetes.

• Those aged 65 and above.

• Those with Thalassemia or weakened immune system (including those with HIV).

• Those weighing more than 100 kilos or with a body mass index of more than 35.

• Those suffering from cerebral palsy.

People can get their flu jab at government hospitals, sub-district health promotion hospitals, Bangkok public health service centres and participating clinics.

Those interested are advised to inform the hospital in advance. Bangkokians can reserve their spot via the Paotang application or call the NHSO at 1330 press 8.

