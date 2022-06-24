Free flu jabs available for all at participating hospitals

The NHSO is urging the following groups to get their free influenza jabs at participating hospitals nationwide until August 31:

• Women who are more than four months into their pregnancy (they are eligible for a flu jab all year)

• Children aged between six months and two years.

• People with chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, kidney failure, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, and diabetes.

• Those aged 65 and above.

• Those with Thalassemia or weakened immune system (including those with HIV).

• Those weighing more than 100 kilos or with a body mass index of more than 35.

• Those suffering from cerebral palsy.