Scammers’ latest trick: Fake court orders demanding payment

However, the COJ clarified that it never sends court orders demanding transfer of payment.

“If a court order is sent to you with instructions to transfer money to a bank account, for whatever reason, do not believe it,” said the COJ statement.

It warned that scammers are also trying to trick people via other methods, from phone calls to messaging.

The court also advised people to be cautious of Facebook messages from friends, pointing out their accounts may have been hacked to steal their personal or financial data. Hence it was best to check by calling first.