Bangkokians largely support designation of seven protest sites

Most Bangkokians support the governor’s decision to designate seven sites in the capital for public rallies, survey results released on Sunday show.

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) collected opinions of 1,310 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds in Bangkok on June 27-29.

The respondents’ thoughts on Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt allocating seven public areas for rallies were:

• 54.89% strongly agree as rallies in these areas will not disturb others or obstruct traffic, and the demonstration can be controlled effectively

• 29.16% moderately agree as it will help maintain order

• 9.16% strongly disagree as it will encourage protesters to hold more rallies and create conflicts in society

• 6.71% moderately disagree as rallies bring chaos and officials will not be able to control the situation

• 0.08% do not care

When asked what Bangkok authorities should do if rallies are held on roads instead of these seven areas:

• 40.08% do not provide facilities like toilets and take legal action against protesters

• 36.79% provide all facilities as protesting is people’s right

• 22.44% provide no facilities

• 0.69% do not care

When asked if they are confident the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) can control protesters under this new set-up:

• 36.18% moderately believe

• 26.26% moderately do not believe

• 22.60% strongly believe

• 14.65% strongly do not believe

• 0.31% do not care

Separately, the “People’s Assembly”, led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Promphan, announced it will hold a rally at Lan Khon Muang square on Sunday at 4pm to protest against the government’s failure to tackle rising fuel prices.

Groups can gather to protest at the following sites:

• Lan Khon Muang square, Phra Nakhon

• Thai-Japanese Youth Centre, Din Daeng

• Open space under Ratchawipha Bridge, Chatuchak

• Parking lot in front of Phra Nakhon district office

• 72nd Anniversary Stadium, Minburi

• Chalermprakiat sports centre in Thung Khru

• Monthon Pirom Park in Taling Chan

Published : July 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
