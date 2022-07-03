Bangkokians largely support designation of seven protest sites

The respondents’ thoughts on Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt allocating seven public areas for rallies were:

• 54.89% strongly agree as rallies in these areas will not disturb others or obstruct traffic, and the demonstration can be controlled effectively

• 29.16% moderately agree as it will help maintain order

• 9.16% strongly disagree as it will encourage protesters to hold more rallies and create conflicts in society

• 6.71% moderately disagree as rallies bring chaos and officials will not be able to control the situation

• 0.08% do not care