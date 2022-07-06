MEA removes transformers belonging to lot that caused fire

The MEA officials will thoroughly inspect them to ensure that they are safe for use.

The MEA move came after a fire broke out at a three-storey shophouse in Sampheng on June 26, killing two persons and injuring 11 others. A preliminary inspection revealed the fire was caused by an explosion from a transformer in front of the building.

MEA governor Wilas Chaloeysat said on Wednesday that there are a total of four network transformers in Bangkok that are from the same lot as the one that caused the fire. The other two are located in Wat Liab district, and are scheduled to be removed for inspection on July 8.

Wilas added that so far this year, the MEA has inspected over 450 network transformers in inner Bangkok and Rattanakosin Island to ensure the safety of surrounding communities and that the power grid is stable.

“The inspection has been carried out annually by dissolved gas analysis method on the gas collected from the transformers, which is similar to a human blood test,” said Wilas.

“Officials will test and analyse various components of the gas including the humidity, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ethylene, methane, and acetylene, which will tell us if the transformers are working properly or not, and which part needs fixing.”