Thailand records 2,366 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,538,811 – 4,483,129 of whom have recovered, 24,904 are still in hospitals and 30,778 have died.

Separately, another 5,663 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 13,029 their second shot and 52,385 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,164,583.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 557.71 million on Thursday, 531.52 million of whom have recovered, 19.82 million are active cases (37,545 in severe condition) and 6.37 million have died (up by 1,477).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.93 million, followed by India with 43.57 million, Brazil with 32.69 million, France with 31.81 million and Germany with 28.81 million.