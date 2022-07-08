Thailand records 2,144 Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Friday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,540,955 – 4,485,075 of whom have recovered, 25,082 are still in hospitals and 30,798 have died.

Separately, another 5,040 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 11,925 their second shot and 40,410 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 140,164,583.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 558.77 million on Friday, 532.21 million of whom have recovered, 20.19 million are active cases (37,712 in severe condition) and 6.37 million have died (up by 1,725).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 90.07 million, followed by India with 43.59 million, Brazil with 32.76 million, France with 31.97 million and Germany with 28.93 million.