Mon, July 11, 2022

Another Bangkok school returns to online learning after Covid spike

Patumwan Demonstration School under Srinakharinwirot University announced on Friday that it will switch to online learning from July 8 to 12 after an outbreak of Covid-19 among students and staff.

The school, which is located on Henri Dunant Rd in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district, said it would resume onsite learning on July 18, as July 13 through 17 are public holidays for Asanha Bucha and Buddhist Lent.

On Thursday, Bangkok Christian College in Bang Rak district switched to online schooling after more than 700 of its students and staff tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the school announced on Friday that the 700 infections represented the total number of cases reported since May 17, the first day of the academic year.

“Currently, about 200 Bangkok Christian College students and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 are undergoing treatment, from a total of around 5,000,” school principal Waraporn Subsomboon said on Friday.

“To curb the spread, we will switch to online schooling on July 11-12 and again on July 18-19, with public holidays from July 13 to 17. On-site schooling will resume on July 20,” she added.

Waraporn said the school is following Education Ministry guidelines for outbreaks. Students are screened via ATK tests every week and any classes reporting infections are suspended, while everyone at the school must wear face masks at all times.

“We will evaluate the situation periodically and adjust the learning method accordingly,” she said, adding that the school remained committed to onsite learning as the best method of education.

Published : July 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

