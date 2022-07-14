Cabinet nod for PR plan to draw foreign investments

The Cabinet approved draft directives by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry regarding foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Thailand.

Both directives had been endorsed by the National Immigration Commission. They set the limits for non-Thais to get permanent residency in Thailand at no more than 100 foreign nationals per year and no more than 50 stateless people per year.

Traisuree said the move is aimed at encouraging foreign nationals to invest and work in Thailand.

“This is a way to attract investment into the country while trying to boost the confidence of foreign investors,” she added.