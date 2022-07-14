Cabinet nod for PR plan to draw foreign investments

The Cabinet approved draft directives by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry regarding foreign nationals seeking permanent residency in Thailand.
Both directives had been endorsed by the National Immigration Commission. They set the limits for non-Thais to get permanent residency in Thailand at no more than 100 foreign nationals per year and no more than 50 stateless people per year.
Traisuree said the move is aimed at encouraging foreign nationals to invest and work in Thailand.
“This is a way to attract investment into the country while trying to boost the confidence of foreign investors,” she added.
Also, this policy could help encourage foreigners planning to live permanently in Thailand with their families, the spokeswoman said.
She said foreign nationals have different reasons for seeking permanent residency in this country. Some of them come here for work and investment while others are going to stay with their families, spouses or children living here.
Traisuree said that the Thai economy would benefit from capable foreign nationals looking to do business or invest in the country, as they could create more jobs and incomes here.
“The Thai economy still wants more investments from overseas,” she added.
Published : July 14, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022
Published : Jul 16, 2022