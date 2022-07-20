Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

18 passengers injured as boat catches fire off Chumphon

Up to 18 passengers were injured in a boat blaze out in the sea off Chumphon province on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened about 4-5 nautical miles off the coast, near Ka Island.

Police officers and related officials in the province deployed their vessels to rescue people on the boat before sending them to hospitals.

Officials believe the blaze began when the boat's engine exploded. Passengers jumped off the boat into the sea, with some of them sustaining minor injuries.

 

No one died due to the accident, the officials added.

Published : July 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

