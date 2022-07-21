Thu, July 28, 2022

Urologist allays fears Covid may shorten manhood

Men should not worry that their manhood would shrink from Covid as a well-known medical technician had warned, a urological surgeon assured apprehensive males on Thursday, pointing out there is no hard evidence to support the case.

Dr Nantawat Siritanan from Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital said men should meet urologists or erectile dysfunction experts if they fear “long Covid” has decreased the size of their organ.

Nantawat was referring to a Facebook post made by Pakphum Dejhassadin, a medical technician better known as “Mor Lab Panda”. Pakphum wrote on Wednesday that he came across a report saying American men experienced a shortening of their organ by one to one-and-a-half inches after they contracted Covid.

Pakphum went on to explain that it has been reported Covid could cause erectile dysfunction by causing blood clotting at the male sex organ, and with reduced blood flow the organ could fail to reach its optimal size, .

By noon on Thursday, the post received more than 36,000 reactions, over 46,000 comments and was shared over 27,000 times.

Nantawat said it was possible – theoretically, at least – that Covid could cause male sex organ inflammation, resulting in blood clotting. But he hastened to add that the number of such cases both in Thailand and abroad were very few and there was no hard proof Covid caused a shortening of the male organ.

Nantawat said the patients could have been paranoid that their organ had been affected.

There could be other causes for a shrinking organ, the urologist added, including age, obesity and other diseases such as Peyronie’s Disease.

He advised male patients to see an urologist or erectile dysfunction expert before jumping to conclusion that Covid in itself had shortened their organ.

