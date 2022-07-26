MP’s speeding car fatally hits elderly woman in Amnat Charoen

The victim, identified as Pua Pholthanee, was run over while she was crossing a road in Muang district. She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries soon after.
Khathathep said he did not flee the scene as reported by some online media, but waited at the scene until the woman was taken to hospital.
The MP was rushing to Ubon Ratchathani Airport, so he could catch his flight to Bangkok, where he was scheduled to attend a House meeting. He said after he was dropped off at the airport, he instructed his driver to visit the victim in hospital, but she has died by the time he got there.
The MP explained that the accident took place because the road had a sharp turn and the driver was unable to brake in time when the woman suddenly decided to cross. He said the driver has been taken into police custody for interrogation.
Khathathep added that he had heard the woman was usually helped across the road, but she decided to tackle the crossing on her own on Tuesday.
He added that once the House meeting is wrapped up on Tuesday, he will return to Amnat Charoen to attend the funeral and provide all necessary aid to the woman’s relatives.
The MP said he has yet to hear what charges his driver will face.
Pheu Chart Thai is a micro party that is part of the ruling coalition.
Published : July 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
