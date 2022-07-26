MP’s speeding car fatally hits elderly woman in Amnat Charoen

Khathathep said he did not flee the scene as reported by some online media, but waited at the scene until the woman was taken to hospital.

The MP was rushing to Ubon Ratchathani Airport, so he could catch his flight to Bangkok, where he was scheduled to attend a House meeting. He said after he was dropped off at the airport, he instructed his driver to visit the victim in hospital, but she has died by the time he got there.

The MP explained that the accident took place because the road had a sharp turn and the driver was unable to brake in time when the woman suddenly decided to cross. He said the driver has been taken into police custody for interrogation.