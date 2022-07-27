Don’t make false claims on dating sites, you could fall out of love with the law

“Nowadays more people are using social media or online dating sites to find love due to their convenience and expanding user base,” deputy police spokesperson Pol Colonel Siriwat Deepor said on Wednesday.

“However, using such services could make you unknowingly liable to violating the Criminal Code or Computer-Related Crime Act,” he warned.

The police have received several complaints from victims of these dating sites, while the suspects admitted that they wanted to make their dating profiles look “more interesting”.

Siriwat advised users not to make the five following claims on dating platforms:

1. Claim you are rich or possess property that you do not actually own.

2. Claim to be a government official or an employee of a private organisation, or wear the uniform of an organisation without permission.

3. Claim to be a student or a graduate of an institute when you are not.

4. Claim to be single, despite being married or having a life partner.

5. Posting overly retouched photos, or using other people’s photos while claiming these to be your own.

To report online-related crime, visit thaipoliceonline.com.