Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

The trips between Bangkok and Ayutthaya started at Hua Lamphong station at 8am in a ceremony presided over by SRT governor Niruj Maneepun.

The trains were drawn by Pacific-class steam locomotive numbers 824 and 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950, respectively.

The two historic locomotives, built shortly after World War II, are normally parked at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot and used for special rides organised on certain public holidays, according to Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, the SRT’s public relations director.