Thu, July 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has organised special train rides using historic steam locomotives to mark His Majesty the King’s birthday on Thursday.

The trips between Bangkok and Ayutthaya started at Hua Lamphong station at 8am in a ceremony presided over by SRT governor Niruj Maneepun.

The trains were drawn by Pacific-class steam locomotive numbers 824 and 850, built by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo in 1949 and 1950, respectively.

The two historic locomotives, built shortly after World War II, are normally parked at the SRT’s Thonburi Locomotive Depot and used for special rides organised on certain public holidays, according to Aekkarat Sriarayanpong, the SRT’s public relations director.

The next such train trips will be held on August 12, the Queen Mother’s birthday.

Similar trips using the steam locomotives are also organised on October 23 (King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day), December 5 (late King Bhumibol’s birthday), March 26 (SRT foundation day), and June 3 (Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday).

Aekkarat said the SRT expected to boost domestic tourism by holding such special trips. He added that recovery of the tourism industry would create more jobs and help strengthen the local economy.

Published : July 28, 2022

