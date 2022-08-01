Thu, August 11, 2022

2 killed, 2 injured as beam slips off bridge on Rama II Road

Two people were killed and two injured on Sunday night when a beam fell on them from a U-turn bridge on Rama II Road.

The bridge, which is under maintenance, is located in front of Vibharam Hospital on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district.

The beam reportedly fell on a car below and also hit a passing pick-up truck.

Rescue volunteers had to pry open the smashed car to pull out the deceased and the injured, who were immediately taken to the hospital.

All lanes on the road, except the frontage road, were closed to traffic on Monday morning while debris was removed. The closure caused heavy congestion on Rama II Road.

Motorists have been advised to use Highway No 375 (Ban Phaeo - Phraprathon) leading to Nakhon Pathom and Bangkok instead.

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

