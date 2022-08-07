Fri, August 12, 2022

Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

A marketing team for Thai apparel manufacturer GQ has identified pain points for men trying to find good pants, in a humorous music video clip published on Friday.

The video features fictional ageing rockers Bloody Belly singing about their stressful quest to find good pants as they battle ripped crotches, bum cracks and lifestyle-unfriendly fashions.

The jokey clip immediately hit a chord with netizens, quickly racking almost 1,500 views on YouTube.

The prize the band has been seeking all their lives finally appears in the form of GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chinos – worn by a handsome young hunk doing yoga, trekking through jungle, battling gangsters and fighting off hordes of adoring women.

Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

Stretchy, tough, water resistant and irresistible to women, the pants are everything the hapless rockers have ever dreamed of. They even have pockets that protect against radiation from mobile phones.

Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

GQ offers them in six colours and seven sizes at department stores and online via https://gqsize.com/pages/gq-chinopants-nm.

Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

Created by leading director Thanonchai Sornsriwichai, the video is GQ’s latest attempt to highlight often-uncomfortable male fashions and offer solutions.

Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

A previous campaign by the brand shocked audiences with bold statements about the secret problems men have with underwear.

