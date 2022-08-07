Thai rockers battle ripped crotches, bum cracks in viral ad for pants

The video features fictional ageing rockers Bloody Belly singing about their stressful quest to find good pants as they battle ripped crotches, bum cracks and lifestyle-unfriendly fashions.
The jokey clip immediately hit a chord with netizens, quickly racking almost 1,500 views on YouTube.
The prize the band has been seeking all their lives finally appears in the form of GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chinos – worn by a handsome young hunk doing yoga, trekking through jungle, battling gangsters and fighting off hordes of adoring women.
Stretchy, tough, water resistant and irresistible to women, the pants are everything the hapless rockers have ever dreamed of. They even have pockets that protect against radiation from mobile phones.
GQ offers them in six colours and seven sizes at department stores and online via https://gqsize.com/pages/gq-chinopants-nm.
Created by leading director Thanonchai Sornsriwichai, the video is GQ’s latest attempt to highlight often-uncomfortable male fashions and offer solutions.
A previous campaign by the brand shocked audiences with bold statements about the secret problems men have with underwear.
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
