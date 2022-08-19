Thailand’s metaverse city takes shape in Bangkok

Speaking on the topic “Transforming to Metaverse City”, Chiangmai Crypto City co-founder Navaporn Nalita, Class Cafe CEO and Velaverse founder Marut Chumkuntod, and Beach Property Tech co-founder Thanapat Uttawarapong all agreed that no matter how advanced the technology, it is meaningless if people do not use it. And Thailand’s metaverse city was no exception.

They briefly defined a metaverse city as an upgrade from a smart city – a place in which people become more than just technology users. The metaverse is an online virtual community where people can interact and form relationships.

Although Thailand is now more aware of and responding to the trend of metaverse technology, particularly in the aftermath of Covid-19, the country still lacks common development goals to get people moving in the same direction.