Thailand’s metaverse city takes shape in Bangkok
People are the most important resource in building Thailand's metaverse city, three virtual land developers said during a talk at the “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” in Bangkok on Friday.
Speaking on the topic “Transforming to Metaverse City”, Chiangmai Crypto City co-founder Navaporn Nalita, Class Cafe CEO and Velaverse founder Marut Chumkuntod, and Beach Property Tech co-founder Thanapat Uttawarapong all agreed that no matter how advanced the technology, it is meaningless if people do not use it. And Thailand’s metaverse city was no exception.
They briefly defined a metaverse city as an upgrade from a smart city – a place in which people become more than just technology users. The metaverse is an online virtual community where people can interact and form relationships.
Although Thailand is now more aware of and responding to the trend of metaverse technology, particularly in the aftermath of Covid-19, the country still lacks common development goals to get people moving in the same direction.
As such, Thailand's metaverse development is powered by different people doing different things, with talent easily overlooked, said Chiangmai Crypto City co-founder & project leader Navaporn.
Meanwhile, because there is no consensus definition of the metaverse, it would be better for each business to define its own metaverse in line with common goals, she said.
Velaverse founder Marut added that most businesses are prioritising the wrong thing when transitioning to the metaverse. They frequently focus their efforts on developing metaverse technology and on the profits they can make.
Instead, they should be thinking about people first, he said.
For example, rather than focusing on what products to sell, they should think about how to get communities to adopt and engage with the metaverse.
Beach Property Tech’s Thanapat said the first goal of urban development should be to prioritise people before design. As such, the transition from a smart city to a metaverse city must always be driven by the adoption and engagement of people.
“Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is organised by Nation Group and runs at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday (August 21).
