75% discount on Thai household power bills in pipeline

The Energy Policy Administration Committee will propose the measure to Cabinet within this month, said Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow on Monday.

Supattanapong, who chairs the committee, said the discounts would last from September to December.

Households that use 301-350 units per month will receive a 75-per-cent discount while those who use 350-500 units/month will get 15 per cent off their bill.

Meanwhile, the tariff for households using less than 300 units per month will drop by 0.9204 baht per unit.

The committee estimates the move will cost the government around 2 billion baht per month or 8 billion baht over the four months.

The ERC announced last week it would increase the fuel tariff from 0.6866 baht to 0.9343 baht per unit from September to December, which will see household power costs rise to a record 4.72 baht per unit. It said the rise was necessary to reflect higher LNG prices in Asia, driven by a fall in Thai and Myanmar gas production, slowing investment by LNG manufacturers, and the Russia-Ukraine war.