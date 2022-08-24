Promises of super high returns lured over 9,800 victims to Ponzi scheme

The DSI explained that the scheme used current members to lure new victims with promises of high returns to both new investors and current members.

Subscribers to the scheme first received an activation code from a current “investor” and were made to invest at least US$500 (18,000 baht) to start with, before sinking in a required $2,000.

According to information from the DSI, the scheme lured victims to “invest” in one of five classes:

- Bronze Class, with a claimed 60:40 ratio of profit to be shared between the investor and the company. The minimum investment was $2,000.

- Silver Class, with a claimed 65:35 profit ratio and at least $7,500 in investment.

- Gold Class, with a claimed 70:30 profit ratio and minimum investment of $20,000.

- Platinum Class, with a claimed 75:30 profit ratio and at least $30,000 in investment.

- Diamond Class, with a claimed 80:20 profit ratio and a minimum $40,000 investment.

The victims had to sign contracts agreeing to withdraw their money only after having invested for at least three months.

The contracts also stated that they could receive the profits only after their investments brought in at least 8 per cent of profit.

Current members were also invited to send links to lure new victims with a promise of a 5 per cent share of profits from new investors.

The victims were promised they would receive returns at the rate of 8 to 10 per cent for a month, but the annual profits would shoot up to 20-60 per cent.