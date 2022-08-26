3 injured in a bomb explosion in South’s Narathiwat province

Police quoted the driver as saying that the explosion sent the pick-up truck flipping three to four times and eventually landing on its side on the road’s shoulder. The explosion took place on Highway No 4217, which runs through Ban Iso village in Narathiwat’s Chanae district.

The three passengers suffered non-critical injuries like tinnitus and have been sent to a hospital in Chanae for a check-up. The truck had also knocked over an electricity pole some 40 metres from where it landed.

Police learned that the explosive was strapped to a 25-kilogram LPG canister in a 2-metre-wide, 1-metre-deep hole in the road. Officers also said they believe the bomb had been detonated by a long fuse leading to a thick forest along the road, where the suspects may have been hiding.

They suspect there may have been more than one person involved and that the perpetrators mistook the pick-up truck for a security vehicle that had been regularly patrolling the area.

Police and military officers are hunting for evidence to find out who may have been behind the attack.