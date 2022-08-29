Loose metal plate on Phaholyothin Road poses danger to motorbikes

Somjai (last name withheld) said he was heading toward the Bang Khen tunnel at around 9.20pm when he felt his tyre being hit by something. He stopped to find the tyre slashed by an uneven metal plate left on the leftmost lane.

Initial investigation showed the plate was covering a hole that had been dug up for laying cables. The plate had not been secured by bolts and had shifted slightly as vehicles passed over it.

Witnesses reportedly told officials that several motorcycle riders had lost their balance while going over the plate, though nobody was injured.

Police have contacted relevant agencies to fix the issue as soon as possible to prevent road accidents.