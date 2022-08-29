BMA eyes new tax rate for so-called Bangkok plantations

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said land in the capital should be developed for commerce not agriculture in line with the city’s plan.

However, he said, land can be used for agriculture in the suburbs under the plan.

“The BMA cannot amend the Finance and Agriculture ministries’ definition of plantations, but it can determine the land tax on its own,” he said.

He said the BMA has written to a committee overseeing taxes on land and buildings asking if the BMA can raise the tax on plantations from 0.1 per cent to 0.15 per cent. The panel is chaired by Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary Krisada Chinavicharana.

“We will have to wait for the committee to come to a decision on Tuesday,” Chadchart said, adding that the BMA will draft regulations immediately if given the go-ahead.