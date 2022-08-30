THB10,000 fine for anyone who dumps oil down Bangkok manholes, warns Chadchart

He was responding to photos shared on social media of a restaurant worker pouring leftover cooking oil into a manhole. Chadchart said initial investigation revealed that the restaurant was in Chatuchak district and officials have been deployed to find the offender and hit them with appropriate punishment.

“Article 33 of the 1992 Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country prohibits the dumping of garbage, wastewater or similar things onto public roads or sewers. Violators will be fined a maximum of 10,000 baht,” said Chadchart. “Furthermore, those who alert officials of the violation will be rewarded half of the fine.”

Chadchart said evidence of such violation can be delivered to city officials at the district office or via the Traffy Fondue application.

The governor also said that he met with district chiefs and representatives of hawkers to discuss zones for hawkers to sell their products. The following areas in three districts have been marked out for hawkers so far:

• Ratchathewi: Hua Chang bridge, Soi Rang Nam, Soi Senarak

• Bangkok Noi: Soi Saeng Suksa

• Dusit: Soi Sangkhalok (Vajira Hospital)

Chadchart said more areas will be considered to ensure hawkers have places to do their business while the city’s orderliness is maintained.